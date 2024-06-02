Hot, Dry Air Mass To Affect Kingdom Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra)- The Kingdom is set to experience a gradual rise in temperatures starting Sunday due to a hot and dry air mass associated with a surface low-pressure system. The weather will be relatively hot in most regions, and hot in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Evening hours may bring dusty conditions, particularly in the Badia regions, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.The Jordan Meteorological Department's report warned of several hazards, including direct sun exposure during peak hours, especially in the desert areas, the Jordan Valley, and Aqaba.It also advised against lighting fires in forested areas and leaving children in closed vehicles, even for short periods. Reduced horizontal visibility due to dust is another concern, particularly in the desert regions.Temperatures will continue to climb on Monday, exceeding the seasonal average by approximately 8–9 degrees Celsius and bringing hot and dry weather across all regions, with dusty conditions prevalent in desert regions. Moderate southeastern winds will occasionally become more active.On Tuesday, hot and dry conditions will persist throughout the Kingdom, accompanied by northeasterly to northwesterly moderate to brisk winds at times.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman range between 22-35 degrees Celsius, in western Amman 20-33C, in the northern highlands 19-32C, in the Sharah highlands 18-33C, and in the Gulf of Aqaba 27-41 degrees Celsius.