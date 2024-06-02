Ukrainian Air Defences Destroy 24 Of 25 Russian Shahed Attack Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defence forces destroyed 24 out of 25 Russian Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs on the night of 2 June.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported in a Telegram message by the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.
Updated...
MENAFN02062024000193011044ID1108285310
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.