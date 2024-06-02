Three Enemy Ships Are In Black Sea, Including One Kalibr Missile Carrier

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:30 on Sunday, 2 June, Russia deployed three ships to the Black Sea, including one Kalibr missile launcher.

According to Ukrinform, the Naval Forces of the of Ukraine reported this on .

"There are three enemy ships in the Black Sea, including one Kalibr missile carrier; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there is one enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to 8 missiles ," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russian Navy ship Cyclone, which carries the Kalibr , was allegedly hit by a missile attack.