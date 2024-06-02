Three Enemy Ships Are In Black Sea, Including One Kalibr Missile Carrier

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:30 on Sunday, 2 June, Russia deployed three ships to the Black Sea, including one Kalibr missile launcher.
According to Ukrinform, the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine reported this on facebook .
"There are three enemy ships in the Black Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there is one enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to 8 missiles ," the statement said. Read also:
Ukrainian air defences destroy 24 of 25 Russia
n Shahed attack drones overnight
As Ukrinform reported, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russian Navy ship Cyclone, which carries the Kalibr , was allegedly hit by a missile attack.
MENAFN02062024000193011044ID1108285309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.