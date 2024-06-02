BJP Set To Form 3Rd Consecutive Govt In Arunachal Pradesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, June 2 (IANS) The ruling BJP surged ahead of the other parties, winning 15 seats while leading on 31 seats as the counting of votes in Arunachal Pradesh is underway on Sunday, almost ensuring itself a third consecutive term.

Counting of votes is under progress in 24 centres in 24 districts across the northeastern state.

BJP candidates are leading on 31 seats including Along (East), Along (West), Anini, Basar, Changlang (North), Changlang (South), Dambuk, Kalaktang, Koloriang, Lekang, Likabali (ST), Lumla, Nacho, Namsai, Nari Koyu (ST), Palin, Pongchau-Wakka.

The National People's Party (NPP) candidates are leading in six seats including Bordumsa-Diyun, Dirang, Liromoba, Rumgong, and Tawang while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidates are leading in three seats -- Bordumsa-Diyun, Lekang and Yachuli and People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) candidates are ahead in two seats – Doimukh and Mebo.

Independent candidate Wanglam Sawin has won the Khonsa (East) seat.

The Opposition Congress, which fielded candidates in 19 seats, drew blank so far.

After the ruling BJP won 10 seats unopposed, elections for the remaining 50 Assembly seats were held on April 19 along with the Lok Sabha elections in two Parliamentary seats in the state -- Arunachal West and Arunachal East.

Besides Chief Minister Pema Khandu was elected unopposed from the Mukto Assembly seat and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from the Chowkham (ST) seat, the other eight BJP nominees who have been elected uncontested are Dasanglu Pul (Hayuliang-ST), Dongru Siongju (Bomdila), Techi Ratu (Sagalee), Hage Appa (Ziro-Hapoli), Jikke Tako (Tali), Nyato Dukam (Taliha), Mutchu Mithi (Roing), and Techi Kaso (Itanagar).

The five-year tenure of the outgoing 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly expires on June 2.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said that the counting of votes started at 6 a.m. simultaneously in 24 counting centres (48 counting halls) in 24 districts under tight security measures.

After counting the postal ballots, the counting of votes polled in the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) started.

More than 2,000 officials have been appointed for the counting while the Election Commission has appointed 27 observers to supervise the process. A total of 489 micro-observers have also been appointed for the purpose.

Around 78 per cent turnout was recorded in the Parliamentary polls and 83 per cent in the Assembly elections on April 19.

Altogether, 133 candidates were in the fray for the 50 Assembly seats and 14 candidates for two Parliamentary constituencies.

The counting of votes in the two Parliamentary seats would be taken up on June 4 along with the rest of the country.