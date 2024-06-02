Astro Zindagi: Weekly Horoscope

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for June 3 to 9.

Aries

This week, you may experience some level of frustration and impatience. Do not allow your temper to flare up and get the best of you. It is important to stay as calm as possible. Engage in meditation or yoga to be at peace with oneself. Be careful with your spending this week because you are likely to make unnecessary purchases. Stress on the need to budget and save money. Your also requires your attention. Increase the intake of fruits and vegetables and ensure that you get enough sleep. If you are a job seeker, this is a good week to increase your efforts in your search for employment. It is advisable to update your resume.

Tip of the week: Stay calm and composed

Taurus

This week, you will be in a romantic and social mood. This energy should be used to enhance your relationships with your loved ones. However, do not let the emotions get the better of you and make rational decisions. There may be some issues arising concerning money or beliefs - remember to be realistic. At work, you may feel more dissatisfied with your current role if it does not have a good work-life balance. This week, utilise the energies to bargain for improved working conditions or search for opportunities that allow for flexibility. Do not argue with co-workers because of the dissimilarities in values or preferences. Tuesday and Saturday are considered to be the lucky days for career-related issues.

Tip of the week: Make rational decisions

Gemini

This week, you will be full of energy. It is advisable to apply this positive energy to finishing all the remaining tasks and tackling new assignments. You will have good communication skills. Ensure that you communicate your ideas effectively to reduce confusion. There may be some changes or travel in the middle of the week, which may lead to restlessness. Be patient and think things through. Your curiosity levels will be high, so read, explore and gain new knowledge. Stress from working too hard can disrupt the balance between work and personal life, so rest. In general, it is a good week to begin new projects and initiatives. If you are single, this week enhances your chances of finding a partner or finding love.

Tip of the week: Tackle new assignments

Cancer

This week, you will be sensitive and emotional. You may have a short temper, and you may be moody. Avoid making any major decisions when you are angry or when you are in a hurry. Do not act impulsively, and take your time before doing anything significant. Your intuition power will be very high, so learn to follow your instincts. You may find that some old issues may surface from the past that you had not even remembered. Do not stress yourself; handle them calmly. Health will remain fine, but avoid eating from the roadside. Some of the activities, such as meditation and yoga, can help you stay connected to nature. Singles may get attracted to someone they meet, but it's advisable to take things slowly.

Tip of the week: Do not act impulsively

Leo

This week, you will feel emotionally stable. This is a good time to change the furniture layout or repaint the walls and choose a warm and friendly colour scheme. You will find joy in your domestic life. Nevertheless, do not fall into the trap of spending a lot of money on home accessories. Practice moderation. The employed may get some form of recognition or appreciation from co-workers or employers. It will not be in vain, and all your efforts will be rewarded. If you have been thinking about changing your job, this week's planetary positions are favourable for a transition. For single Leos, there is good news, as the week will bring more opportunities to meet potential partners.

Tip of the week: Declutter your house

Virgo

This week, pay special attention to your communication and self-expression. Utilise this energy to be assertive in your communications – be it in the workplace or your interactions with others. However, be careful not to sound too harsh or too picky, which is a big no-no when it comes to engaging with people. This week is a good time to work with your coworkers on projects or reports. Your neatness and good communication skills will be valued. However, do not overdo it and become obsessed with finding all sorts of faults, as this may cause tensions in working relations. Try to spend time with your siblings, parents, or friends and engage in meaningful conversation.

Tip of the week: Be assertive

Libra

This week, you will have more energy and motivation to do things that you have been postponing. Take this time to concentrate on your goals. It is high time to make some concrete forecasts for the future. Your leadership skills will come to the fore. You will attract people to you due to your charisma. But do not become arrogant or start bossing people around. Maintain a balanced approach. This is a favourable time for job seekers. Your networking skills will be excellent. You will get good leads through your friends and contacts. Couples should dedicate time to each other and rekindle the flame. It is also advisable to start thinking about having children if you desire to be a parent at this stage.

Tip of the week: Don't be arrogant

Scorpio

This week, you will be confident and charming. For the job seekers, it is a good week to go for new jobs in the market. Your confidence will come out in interviews. Those already employed may be rewarded or even commended for the effort they have put in. A promotion or raise is also possible. However, do not have confrontations with your fellow workers because of your inflated ego. Stay grounded. It is a good week to engage in business relations and to attend business-related meetings. If there have been recent tensions in your love life, it is advisable to sit down and discuss misunderstandings that may have arisen.

Tip of the week: Clear out misunderstandings

Sagittarius

This week, you may feel like spending some time alone or with your close ones, probably your family. It is advisable to avoid crowded places since you will feel weak and tired. Relax and take some time off to think about yourself. If you encounter any problems, consult with someone who has more experience. Spirituality is something that can help you during this period. Those looking for a job may experience some challenges or delays in their job search this week. Don't get disheartened. Don't give up and search for other possibilities. For singles, it is advisable to avoid entering into any new relationships this week. It is safer to move slowly and learn more about the person before making the next step.

Tip of the week: Spend time with family

Capricorn

This week, you may feel more sociable than usual. Utilise this energy to make new friends, join new groups, or attend social functions. However, do not overextend yourself because you may end up feeling like you have too much on your plate. It is okay to take some time off alone if you feel that you need it to refresh. You may get some appreciation or compliments from the public for your work efforts this week. This window is useful for negotiating a salary increase, position advancement, or assuming more duties. Superiors will appreciate your leadership skills. Since you are sociable this week, you will have a lot of opportunities to get acquainted with new potential partners. Be receptive, but do not jump into a serious relationship immediately.

Tip of the week: Be more social

Aquarius

This week, you might be more concerned with your career and image in the public domain. The stars can make you lucky in your career and help you get a promotion. But do not forget about your interpersonal relationships as you strive to achieve your goals. Work-life balance is an important aspect of life that should be encouraged. Take time to go out with friends and family members to get refreshed. There are tendencies where singles may be attracted to someone who has a high status. This is good as it can be thrilling, but do not fall in love with the concept of power or success. Do not judge based on appearance and other such traits, but look for compatibility in a deeper sense.

Tip of the week: Ensure work-life balance

Pisces

This week, you will be more purposeful and purpose-driven than usual. Utilise this energy to work towards achieving your goals – be it career-related or otherwise. However, do not be blinded by your ambition to the point of forgetting about your family. In the workplace, your ideas and input will be appreciated by supervisors and co-workers. Do not be afraid to be vocal and to take the first step in a new project. If you are already in a relationship, then this week is perfect for reigniting the passion through romantic outings. Plan a surprise outing for your partner - something you both enjoy. Students can look forward to achieving their academic goals and objectives through hard work.

Tip of the week: Be goal-oriented

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is the Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his analysis)