Galaxy AI is Coming to New Galaxy Watch for More Motivational Health

Earlier this year, Samsung established the era of mobile AI with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, and by committing to introduce Galaxy AI[1] on a wider range of devices. True to this promise, Samsung is now bringing Galaxy AI to Galaxy Watch, enhancing its popular health features. By combining powerful on-device large language model (LLM) with the extensive Samsung Health app, Samsung is on the path to building some of the most personalized and secure health experiences yet.



Advanced intelligence for more holistic insights and motivation

Samsung has been on a mission to deliver an advanced health and wellness experience, starting by utilizing meaningful and actionable insights to help you gain a better understanding of your health patterns. Now, by combining Galaxy AI with Samsung Health, new health features will provide you with more comprehensive health insights, along with motivational encouragement, to help you improve your daily wellness. With Energy Score[2], you can receive a better understanding of your daily condition through a combined analysis of personal health metrics including sleep, activity and heart rate[3] to help you take on your day. Plus, with on-device LLM integration[4], you will receive more personalized insight messages that shed light on your score. Wellness Guide (TBD)[5] helps you reach your personal health goals by offering insights, motivational tips and guidance based on the specific goal you’re looking to achieve.



Greater precision and accuracy

Accurate and comprehensive heath metrics are foundational to the best intelligent health experiences. Newly enhanced health algorithms and advanced tracking tools will provide more holistic, personalized and actionable insights when combined with AI. Since good health starts with a good night’s rest, Samsung is enhancing our sleep AI algorithm to provide additional in-depth sleep insights. Newly added sleep indicators for Sleep Score offer you a more detailed and accurate analysis of your sleep quality so you can better understand your sleep patterns and build better habits. These added metrics include movement during sleep, time spent in bed, heart rate during sleep, heart rate variability during sleep, respiratory rate during sleep in addition to previously supported metrics like sleep time, sleep cycle and awake time.



All-new fitness features offer intelligent and effortless physical capacity measurements for more tailored training, which are traditionally provided by highly advanced equipment. In addition to the five running intensity levels of the Personalized Health Rate Zone’s five running intensity, new detailed Aerobic Threshold (AT) / Anaerobic Threshold (AnT) Heart Rate Zone[6] metrics support efficient running while also quickly analysing performance. Moreover, cyclists can easily calculate Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metrics in just 10 minutes[7] and train like a pro by using a personalized power index based on AI data analysis to maximize performance. Plus, fitness tracking tools help you track workouts and progress with greater convenience. With the new Workout Routine, combine various exercises for a personalized workout and seamlessly transition to the next exercise without stopping. Stay motivated and track your progress when running or cycling using Race[8], which compares current and past performance on the same routes.



“By expanding the power of Galaxy AI across our ecosystem, we’re looking to open up all new possibilities with optimized and connected experiences that offer users greater personalization and intelligence,” said Junho Park, VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “The introduction of Galaxy AI to Galaxy Watch is just the beginning of this process and we’re excited to showcase even more integrations across our Galaxy portfolio very soon.”



These new features will be available on the next Galaxy Watch line-up via One UI 6 Watch, available later this year. A limited number of Galaxy Watch users will have early access to One UI 6 Watch Beta[9] starting in June. This is only a small taste of what we have in store for our users, and we can’t wait to show the full power of Galaxy AI when integrated with the advanced hardware upgrades coming to the new Galaxy Watch series. Stay tuned for more.





