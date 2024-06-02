Meghan Markle To Be Called 'Princess Henry' If King Charles Revokes Her Royal Title

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After years of drama because of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's separation from the Royal family, there have been discussions regarding stripping the couple of their royal titles. Although the two have officially left their duties and dropped 'His Royal Highness', they are still known as 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex'.

Several experts have suggested that these titles should be officially revoked as the two have officially left their duties and responsibilities. Would it mean completely disassociating the two from all Royal family titles if this happens? Know here....How can the 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex' title be removed?According to a Hindustan Times report, the official removal of the titles 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex' would require an act of parliament. Harry and Meghan can also lose their titles after successfully obtaining US citizenship. According to Daily Express, Harry could lose his titles if he successfully obtains US citizenship, which would require him to "renounce all allegiance to any foreign prince, state or sovereign."What will happen if Meghan loses her royal title?Interestingly, Meghan would still retain a royal title, although an unusual one, after losing this title. The American actor would still be called as 'Princess Henry' if she loses her title, according to royal commentator Ingrid Seward.

"I don't think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood, and Meghan, instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, (would) be Princess Henry," Daily Express quoted Ingrid Seward as saying There have been several instances when Meghan Markle and Harry have used their royal influence to negotiate millionaire partnership agreements with companies like Netflix and Spotify. Moreover, Meghan Markle continues to use 'Duchess of Sussex' title on public platforms. Recently, the couple launched their website with Meghan's royal coat of arms, American Riviera Orchard. The official Instagram handle of the business venture mentioned Meghan by 'the Duchess of Sussex'.



