Half Of Americans Approve Of Trump's Conviction, One Third Oppose

Americans are divided in their attitude to the jury's verdict against former US President Donald in the porn star bribery case.

According to Ukrinform, this is evidenced by the results of a survey by the sociological company YouGov .

50% of Americans approve of the verdict, 30% disagree with it, and 19% are undecided.

Among those who approve of the court's decision, 86% are Democrats and 15% are Republicans. Independents were almost twice as likely to say he was guilty as innocent.

47% of Americans believe that the trial was fair (mostly Democrats), 37% - that it was not.

At the same time, few respondents expect Trump to ever go to prison. 63% say he won't, while 20% believe the former president will end up behind bars.

Almost 80% of Americans say the verdict has not affected their opinion on the upcoming elections. 46% of those who did not support Trump have not changed their position, while 32% of his supporters continue to support the former president. Another 13% are unsure.

At the same time, some voters have changed their minds. 5% say they had previously planned to vote for Trump, but now they are not going to do so. On the contrary, 3% say they have become more favourably disposed towards him, although they had not previously thought of voting for him.

The express poll was conducted a few hours after the verdict was announced on Thursday.

As reported , Trump became the first US president to be convicted of a criminal offence. A jury in a Manhattan court in New York found him guilty on all counts of falsifying business records in connection with a USD 130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election for her silence about her sexual encounter with the presidential candidate.

On 11 July, a court hearing will be held to determine the sentence for the convict.

Falsification of business documents carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison. Instead of imprisonment, Trump may be sentenced to house arrest, probation, supervised release, or a fine.

Photo: Pool