Let's Save Ukrainian Children: Paris Calls For More Air Defence Systems For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the International Children's Day, at the call of the World of Ukrainians, associations of Ukrainians in France, together with French officials and local deputies, held a march in Paris.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, about 200 people marched from the Place de la République to the Place de la Bastille under the slogan "Let's save Ukrainian children".

"Everyone in the world should know about the thousands of Ukrainian children taken to Russia, as well as the wounded and war-torn Ukrainian children. Those who remain in Ukraine can be protected by providing Ukraine with more air defence systems. This is what we call on our partners to do," said Jean-Pierre Pasternak, President of the Association of Ukrainians in France.

Participants, including many children who ended up in France as refugees, prepared posters with the number of children killed, missing and taken from Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale aggression. They also held a charity fair to raise funds for the needs at the front.

