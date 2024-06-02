Key Housing Announces Featured Listing In Irvine, California, And Upgraded Content For Santa Clara County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Key has unveiled its Southern California designee for the June featured listing, as part of its monthly program.

- Bob LeeIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Key Housing , a top-rated short-term housing service serving both Northern and Southern California at , is proud to announce its featured listing for May in Orange County. The new listing is the "The Carlyle," located at 18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA 92612 and at corporate-rental-properties/the-carylyle/ on the Internet.According to company spokesperson Bob Lee, "The Carlyle represents the epitome of luxurious living in Orange County, offering unparalleled amenities and a prime location near the beach and cultural attractions, not to mention that Irvine is a center of technology in California."At The Carlyle, residents can enjoy resort-style amenities such as a pool deck with spa, poolside cabanas, and an outdoor seating area with a fireplace. The community also features a landscaped oasis with water features and a media salon for entertaining. With easy access to Fashion Island ( ), Segerstrom Center for the Arts ( ), and John Wayne Airport ( ), The Carlyle offers convenience and luxury for discerning travelers.In addition to The Carlyle, Key Housing has updated its content for Santa Clara County, catering to technology-focused business travelers visiting the Silicon Valley area. With short term rentals in Palo Alto and other surrounding areas viewable at short-term-furnished-apartment-rentals-in-california/palo-alto/ , Key Housing is announcing new, short-term housing options tailored to the needs of professionals in the tech industry."Palo Alto, situated in Santa Clara County, serves as another hub for technology and innovation," says Bob Lee. "Our newly upgraded content ensures that business travelers have access to the best temporary housing options in this vibrant tech community."With features like private patios, elegant hardwood floors, and energy-efficient appliances, Key Housing properties in Santa Clara County offer comfort and convenience for extended stays. In today's fast-paced tech industry, flexibility and adaptability are essential, making short-term furnished rentals the ideal choice for technology-focused business travelers. Unlike traditional hotels, furnished rentals offer a "home away from home" experience, providing ample space, privacy, and comfort for extended stays. Additionally, the convenience of a furnished rental allows business travelers to maintain their routines and productivity while immersing themselves in the local community. Whether collaborating on projects or attending networking events, technology-focused travelers can find a sense of belonging and stability in a furnished rental, enhancing their overall experience in Orange County or Santa Clara County.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!Key Housing(800) 989-0410

