Media Registration Begins For Urgent Humanitarian Response Conference On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Media and Communications Department at the Royal Court has opened registration for Arab and international media wishing to cover the emergency international on the urgent humanitarian response to Gaza, scheduled to be held on June 11 at the Palace of King Hussein bin Talal.

The last date for submitting applications is Tuesday, June 4, with priority given to early registration, according to a Royal Court statement.

Due to space limitations in the media centre, each media representative is limited to one photographer, one videographer, one reporter, and one producer.

Media representatives interested in registering should contact [email protected] , and approved media will be provided with details of permit collection times and locations, in addition, there will be a fully equipped media centre to facilitate coverage.

The conference, which is co-organised by Jordan, Egypt, and the United Nations, seeks to identify ways to strengthen the international community's response to the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip.