OPPO Scores Unforgettable Experiences With Global Brand Ambassador Kaká At The UEFA Champions League Final 2024

(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2024 - The UEFA Champions League final kicked off today at London's legendary Wembley Stadium. As the Official Global Partner of the top-flight football competition, OPPO brought its flagship smartphone, OPPO Find X7 Ultra, to capture unforgettable moments from the match and celebrate the crowning of the 2024 UEFA Champions League winners.
The OPPO Find X7 Ultra is the latest flagship phone to feature powerful imaging capabilities that empower users to capture and experience true-to-life content from their favourite football games. To celebrate and relive these life-time moments with fans around the world, OPPO took the big screen inside Wembley Stadium during the final to showcase user photos shot on OPPO smartphones and selected from the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards' What A Shot category.
Shot on OPPO Find X7 Ultra
As part of the celebrations, OPPO global brand ambassador, Kaká, once again joined the brand at the exclusive OPPO Hospitality Lounge to meet and greet with fans across a full program of activities, together with special magician. Alongside the main action, OPPO also hosted the OPPO Booth at Potters Field Park near Tower Bridge, where it brought elevated UEFA Champions League experiences to football fans far and wide.
Kaka's What A Shot at OPPO lounge "It's inspiring to see OPPO's industry-leading mobile imaging technologies continue to elevate the experience for football fans and enable them to capture countless inspiring moments both on and off the pitch during the past two seasons of the UEFA Champions League." said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas MKT, Sales and Service at OPPO.
Exciting on-site activities elevate the match-day experience
OPPO's Hospitality Lounge returned to the Champions Village this year with even more interactive on-site activities for fans. In the lounge, guests could experience the electric atmosphere of the world's top football competition in different OPPO x UEFA Themed Spaces, take a breather from the action with some relaxing on-site games, and discover the latest OPPO technology across a range of OPPO smartphones and smart devices.
At the OPPO x UEFA Imaging Zone guests also had the opportunity to see some of the most breath-taking moments from this year's competition captured at stunning close range by the UEFA Champions League photographers using the latest Find series smartphones.
MENAFN01062024003551001712ID1108284977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.