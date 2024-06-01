OPPO Scores Unforgettable Experiences With Global Brand Ambassador Kaká At The UEFA Champions League Final 2024

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2024 - The final kicked off today at London's legendary Wembley Stadium. As the Official Global Partner of the top-flight competition, OPPO brought its flagship smartphone, OPPO Find X7 Ultra, to capture unforgettable moments from the match and celebrate the crowning of the 2024 UEFA Champions League winners.

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra is the latest flagship phone to feature powerful imaging capabilities that empower users to capture and experience true-to-life content from their favourite football games. To celebrate and relive these life-time moments with fans around the world, OPPO took the big screen inside Wembley Stadium during the final to showcase user photos shot on OPPO smartphones and selected from the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards' What A Shot category.









Shot on OPPO Find X7 Ultra

As part of the celebrations, OPPO global brand ambassador, Kaká, once again joined the brand at the exclusive OPPO Hospitality Lounge to meet and greet with fans across a full program of activities, together with special magician. Alongside the main action, OPPO also hosted the OPPO Booth at Potters Field Park near Tower Bridge, where it brought elevated UEFA Champions League experiences to football fans far and wide.









Kaka's What A Shot at OPPO lounge "It's inspiring to see OPPO's industry-leading mobile imaging technologies continue to elevate the experience for football fans and enable them to capture countless inspiring moments both on and off the pitch during the past two seasons of the UEFA Champions League." said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas MKT, Sales and Service at OPPO.



Exciting on-site activities elevate the match-day experience

OPPO's Hospitality Lounge returned to the Champions Village this year with even more interactive on-site activities for fans. In the lounge, guests could experience the electric atmosphere of the world's top football competition in different OPPO x UEFA Themed Spaces, take a breather from the action with some relaxing on-site games, and discover the latest OPPO technology across a range of OPPO smartphones and smart devices.



At the OPPO x UEFA Imaging Zone guests also had the opportunity to see some of the most breath-taking moments from this year's competition captured at stunning close range by the UEFA Champions League photographers using the latest Find series smartphones.









Imaging Zone in OPPO Lounge

Adding to the excitement, the experiential OPPO Booth at the Potters Field Park continued to ignite the atmosphere up to the final whistle as part of the UEFA Champions Festival. At the booth, guests were invited to put themselves in the boots of the two 2024 UEFA Champions League finalists, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, by having their pictures taken on replica team benches using the OPPO Find X7 Ultra. They also had the chance to get their hands on the latest OPPO Reno11 F 5G and its new generative AI photo editing tool, OPPO AI Eraser.









OPPO Booth at the Champions Festival "It's been another fantastic year of partnership with OPPO, engaging fans with cutting-edge imaging technology and greater access to the UEFA Champions League," said Guillaume Sabran, Head of Sponsorship and Licensing at UEFA. "OPPO has been an excellent addition to the UEFA partner family over the past two years."





OPPO's commitment to sports philanthropy

Amidst the atmosphere surrounding this year's UEFA Champions League final, OPPO and the UEFA Champions League hosted a charity football match on May 30 in London, pitting Indonesian players against legendary players – Kaká, Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf, and Robert Pirès.









Legendary players for 5v5 football match After the game, all players signed their match jerseys, with the collection being auctioned off together with one single jersey adorned with signatures of all the legendary players and Indonesian players. The proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting the development of youth football in Indonesia.



The charity match was not just a celebration of shared passion on the pitch, but a testament to OPPO's commitment to sports philanthropy. Through initiatives like these, OPPO seeks to inspire and empower more young football players, providing them with the resources and support they need to pursue their dreams.



Through its partnership with the UEFA Champions League, OPPO has brought fans around the world closer to the excitement of the world's top football competition. Looking forward, OPPO will continue to drive innovation in AI and mobile imaging technology to empower fans with the "Empower Everyone Everyday" ethos, enabling them to immerse themselves even further in the excitement of world-class sports events.









MENAFN01062024003551001712ID1108284977