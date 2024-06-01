Al-Sisi Renews Warning About Israeli Operations In Palestinian City Of Rafah

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has reiterated his concern over the ongoing Israeli military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah, emphasizing the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

According to the official spokesperson for the Presidency, Al-Sisi met with US Senator Lindsey Graham, who serves as the Minority Leader of the US Senate Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee. The meeting also included Sameh Shoukry, Egypt's Foreign Minister, and the Head of the General Intelligence Service.

During their discussion, Senator Graham sought Al-Sisi's perspective on resolving the crisis in Gaza. Al-Sisi emphasized the urgent need for international collaboration to halt the conflict and prevent further humanitarian and security consequences. He specifically warned against the continuation of Israeli military actions in Rafah, which exacerbate the suffering of Gaza's population and pose risks to regional stability.

The Egyptian President stressed the importance of a serious commitment from all parties to achieve a ceasefire agreement. He highlighted that pursuing a two-state solution remains the most viable path toward justice and sustainable security in the region.

The spokesperson's statement also acknowledged Senator Graham's recognition of Egypt's pivotal role in maintaining security and stability. The strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States has proven crucial during regional and global crises, making it a cornerstone of stability.

Senator Graham commended Egypt's efforts and mediation to mitigate the situation in Gaza, recognizing the burdens the country bears in providing relief aid.

It's worth noting that Senator Graham is a prominent supporter of Israel, advocating for its necessary resources to effectively address the conflict in Gaza following the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

He criticized US President Joe Biden's decision to stop delivering a shipment of weapons to the Israeli army. He also suggested supplying Israel with a nuclear weapon to end the war, similar to the US bombing of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.



