Top Events On June 2: Arunachal-Sikkim Poll Results, Arvind Kejriwal Back To Jail, Telangana Formation Day, And More

Top Events on June 2: India is all set to witness various and cultural events, including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly result, Arvind Kejriwal back to jail, Telangana Formation Day celebrations, and more today. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal will return to jail on Sunday after the city court reserved the order till June 5 on the interim bail plea moved by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on medical grounds. The Supreme Court of India granted him interim bail for the Lok Sabha election campaigning till June 1 and asked him to surrender on June 2.

- The vote counting for the Assembly Elections in two northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, is underway. Polling for the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 in Sikkim was held on April 19.

- Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will attend the decennial Telangana formation day fete on June 2. The state anthem will also be released today. Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014, after Congress passed a resolution to make it a separate state.- Tensions on the Shambhu border would escalate again on Sunday as farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Friday confirmed that the farmers across the state will head towards the Morcha site on their trollies and tractors.

- Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will convene a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Sunday to discuss the upcoming election for 11 Legislative Council seats from the Assembly constituency. The voting is scheduled for June 13, and the results will be announced on the same day.- Several trains from Mumbai to Pune will remain cancelled due to maintenance work today. These trains include - Pune Mumbai Intercity Express, Pune-Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Pune-Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express and Kurla-Margaon-Kurla.

- CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan announced on Wednesday that the party will organize a statewide protest on June 2 to condemn Israel's killing of innocent Palestinians. In his statement, he noted that since October of last year, the Israeli army has perpetuated genocidal atrocities in Gaza, Palestine.- Air India will begin operating nonstop flights between Coimbatore and Delhi today, June 2. The flight AI 547 will depart from Delhi at 3 p.m. and arrive in Coimbatore at 6 p.m. The return flight, AI 548, will leave Coimbatore at 6:45 p.m. and land at Delhi's T-3 terminal at 9:50 p.m. This service will be available six days a week, excluding Saturdays.- Saudi Arabia has invited OPEC+ oil ministers to Riyadh to hold their June 2 policy meeting.



