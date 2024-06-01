               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Summoned Sweden's Envoy Over Controversial Accusations


6/1/2024 9:13:34 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jun 2 (NNN-IRNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry, yesterday, summoned Sweden's acting charge d'affaires, over his country's“baseless and biased” accusations against Tehran.

During the meeting with the Swedish envoy, the Iranian foreign Ministry conveyed Tehran's protest against controversial remarks, made by a Swedish official in Stockholm, adding that, the remarks had been made“based on disinformation and under Israel's influence.”

Daniel Stenling, head of counterintelligence at the Swedish Security Service, accused, on Thursday, the Iranian government of“using criminal networks within Sweden” to target Israeli or Jewish interests in the Scandinavian country.– NNN-IRNA

MENAFN01062024000200011047ID1108284897


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search