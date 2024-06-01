Iran Summoned Sweden's Envoy Over Controversial Accusations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jun 2 (NNN-IRNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry, yesterday, summoned Sweden's acting charge d'affaires, over his country's“baseless and biased” accusations against Tehran.

During the meeting with the Swedish envoy, the Iranian foreign conveyed Tehran's protest against controversial remarks, made by a Swedish official in Stockholm, adding that, the remarks had been made“based on disinformation and under Israel's influence.”

Daniel Stenling, head of counterintelligence at the Swedish Security Service, accused, on Thursday, the Iranian of“using criminal networks within Sweden” to target Israeli or Jewish interests in the Scandinavian country.– NNN-IRNA

