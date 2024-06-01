               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Emir Of Kuwait Appoints Crown Prince


6/1/2024 7:25:16 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, issued an Amiri decree recommending Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah as Crown Prince, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Saturday.

Jordan News Agency

