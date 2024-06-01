Emir Of Kuwait Appoints Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- sheikh
Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, issued an Amiri decree recommending Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah
as Crown Prince, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Saturday.
