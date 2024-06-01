Jordan Volleyball Federation To Start Treating Palestinian Players As Locals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The Jordan Volleyball Federation (JVF) has decided to allow Palestinian players to participate in local tournaments organized by the JVF without conditions and to treat them as local players, starting from the 2024 season.The JVF's general assembly praised this decision, lauding King Abdullah's great role in supporting the Palestinian brothers to achieve their just and legitimate rights and support their steadfastness.The decision was taken during the JVF's general assembly meeting, which was held on Saturday at the Princess Sumaya Hall in Al-Hussein Youth City.Jihad Qutaishat, JVF's Vice President, emphasized that the decision was taken as per the directives of the JVF President, HRH Princess Aya bint Faisal, in light of the difficult circumstances the sports movement in Palestine is facing that hinder the participation of Palestinian players in sports events due to the brutal aggression against the Palestinian territories."Coordination was made with the Palestinian Federation in this regard, as local clubs, whether they play in the Premier League, or clubs that play in the First Division, are allowed to bring in one player without condition and treat him fully like any Jordanian player," Qutaishat said.