Russian Forces Shell Nikopol, Three Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the Nikopol district 5 times with artillery and attacked three times with kamikaze drones, damaging an industrial enterprise and a power line. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“There have been five artillery attacks and three kamikaze drone strikes on the Nikopol district today. An industrial enterprise and a power line were damaged. No one was killed or injured," he said.
Lysak noted that the Russians fired at Nikopol itself, the Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities. Read also:
According to the updated information, a car and a house were also damaged in the district center due to the morning shelling. A private enterprise was hit.
As reported, air defense forces shot down a Russian UAV in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Illustrative photo
