Russian Forces Shell Nikopol, Three Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the Nikopol district 5 times with artillery and attacked three times with kamikaze drones, damaging an industrial enterprise and a power line. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“There have been five artillery and three kamikaze drone strikes on the Nikopol district today. An industrial enterprise and a power line were damaged. No one was killed or injured," he said.

Lysak noted that the Russians fired at Nikopol itself, the Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities.

According to the updated information, a car and a house were also damaged in the district center due to the morning shelling. A private enterprise was hit.

As reported, air defense forces shot down a Russian UAV in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

