Voting Ends In India's General Elections: Election Commission

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Jun 2 (NNN-PTI) – The last phase of polling in India's general wrapped up, The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced yesterday, marking the end of a nearly two-and-a-half-month-long process.

“Even as the 7th Phase of polling in the General Elections 2024 wraps up, the Commission thanks all stakeholders: voters, polling personnel, security forces, and parties,” the ECI said, on social media.

The winners will become members of Indian parliament's lower house, Lok Sabha.

The ECI officially announced the elections on Mar 16, and the first phase of polling took place on Apr 19.

The political party, or alliance of political parties, which wins the majority of parliamentary constituencies gets the chance to form the next government.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Jun 4, and final results are expected to be officially announced by the election commission that day, or on the following day.– NNN-PTI