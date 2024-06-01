SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER ANDREW KIRSH NAMED 2024 COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Co-Founding Partner and Chair of the Department Andrew Kirsh has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as a Commercial Real Estate "Visionary," and he is profiled in the annual Commercial Real Estate Magazine, published earlier this week. This is the third consecutive year that Kirsh has been listed."Commercial real estate, not unlike numerous other industries, has gone through unprecedented challenges over the past few years,” states the publisher.“Current trends indicate a strong, steady recovery and it's thanks to the resolve and savvy of CRE professionals that there is cause for an optimistic outlook.”“This recognition is a testament to Andrew's exceptional leadership and the unwavering dedication our real estate team provides to our clients," says Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey Sklar . "Andrew's strategic insight and commitment to excellence have consistently delivered outstanding results in complex commercial real estate transactions. We are proud to see his contributions to the industry and our clients acknowledged in such a prestigious manner."“With a career spanning two decades, Kirsh is a seasoned commercial real estate transactional attorney catering to a diverse clientele,” states the profile. Kirsh's career began at global firm Latham & Watkins before he contributed to the establishment of the Century City office of another international firm, Goodwin Procter and in 2013, he co-founded Sklar Kirsh LLP. The special feature adds that recent notable matters include representing various clients in multi-million-dollar acquisitions and financing deals, including the acquisition of the Aon Center in Downtown Los Angeles and the sale of a self-storage facility in Pasadena.Kirsh frequently speaks at industry conferences and hosts the weekly podcast The Real Talk with Andrew Kirsh where he interviews real estate industry leaders on current topics. In an effort to give back, he serves on the Jewish Federation's Real Estate Cabinet and participates in Brentwood Country Club activities. Kirsh is a member of the Young Presidents Organization - Malibu Chapter.###Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit .

