Southern African Nations Concerned Over Increased Elephant Losses Amid Drought

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Southern African countries home to the largest elephantpopulation in the world fear a rise in animal deaths in the comingmonths as food and water sources dwindle following a severedrought, Azernews reports citing Reuters.

The region experienced an extended hot, dry spell during its2023/24 rainy season, attributed to El Nino, a weather phenomenonmarked by the warming of the waters in the eastern Pacific, leadingto hotter weather across the world. El Nino has worsened the impactof climate change, scientists say.

The drought has affected water and food supplies for humans,livestock and wildlife. Zimbabwe lost 160 elephants in its premierHwange National Park in the year to January 2024, according to thecountry's wildlife authority.

Botswana lost 300 elephants to drought last year, according toits environment ministry. Others like Zambia have also confirmeddeaths of elephants in its national parks, with Minister ofEnvironment Rodney Sikumba describing the drought as"devastating".

The five countries making up the Kavango-Zambezi (KAZA)conservation area - Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Angola and Namibia,home to a combined 227,000 elephants - are meeting in Livingstone,Zambia, to discuss sustainable wildlife management.

"The drought has had an adverse effect and you would notice thatmost of the watering holes in parks around KAZA are drying up,"Sikumba told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

"In the absence of water and food, you will see carcasses dottedaround the parks."

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) said it hadreceived $3 million from the country's disaster fund to boost watersupply in national parks, but its director general Fulton Mangwanyasaid this was not enough to save wildlife.

"We have over 150 solar powered boreholes. However, it will notstop the elephants from dying when the drought hits hard. We areready for the drought, but some situations cannot be avoided,"Mangwanya said.

Delegates said climate change has worsened human-wildlifeconflict as elephants encroach on human habitat in search of foodand water. Last year Zimbabwe lost 50 people to elephantattacks.

Philip Kuvawoga, the International Fund for Animal Welfare's(IFAW) director for landscape conservation, said wildlife faced abigger risk of food shortage due to the drought and heightened firerisk.

"Fire management is important so we retain and sustain foodavailable for wildlife," he said.