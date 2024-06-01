Enemy UAV Shot Down In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down a Russian UAV in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Our defenders shot down a UAV in the Pavlohrad district," Lysak wrote.

According to him, it was likely the Orlan UAV, designed to monitor long-distance and local objects in hard-to-reach areas.

As reported, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 9 enemy missiles and 10 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of June 1.

Illustrative photo