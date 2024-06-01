Enemy UAV Shot Down In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down a Russian UAV in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Our defenders shot down a UAV in the Pavlohrad district," Lysak wrote.
According to him, it was likely the Orlan UAV, designed to monitor long-distance and local objects in hard-to-reach areas. Read also:
Body of ninth
victim found following May 31 attack on Kharkiv
As reported, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 9 enemy missiles and 10 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of June 1.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN01062024000193011044ID1108284613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.