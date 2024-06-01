Ukraine, Indonesia Presidents Discuss Progress In Implementation Of Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President-Elect of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto met on the sidelines of the security forum in Singapore where they discussed directions of bilateral cooperation, as well as progress in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

That's according to Zelensky's post, Ukrinform reports.

The head of state expressed hope for Indonesia's participation in the first Global Peace Summit at the highest level and support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As reported earlier the annual Shangri-La Dialogue Asian Security Summit is being held in Singapore.

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that, despite Russia's attempts to obstruct civilian navigation in the Black Sea, Ukraine is ready to increase the supply of agricultural products to Indonesia, the President's Office reports .

The President emphasized that our country is interested in developing relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and aspires to obtain the status of a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of the Association.

Photo: President's Office