Ukraine's Defense Intel Posts Raw Video Showing FPV Drones In Combat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Special operations units with the GUR defense intelligence of Ukranie showed their kamikaze drones in action against Russian military hardware in the night hours.

That's according to the GUR press service, Ukrinform reports.

The defense intelligence agency released the relevant on social media.

Video: GUR

Participants of Spartan KYIV race donate 200 FPV drones to

"Operatives with the GUR fighting on one of the frontline sections continue to mercilessly burn down Russian invaders and their equipment," the caption reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have amounted to an estimated 508,780.