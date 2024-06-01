Zelensky: Western Partners Lack Speed In Issue Of Arms Supply

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every minute can take lives of people in Ukraine, and that is why the seeks paced up supplies of weapons from international partners.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with The Guardian, Ukrinform reports.

"It is really important that this (decision of the U.S. on aid to Ukraine - ed.) was passed. It is both a weapon and an important signal to Russia. And it is important that it was a joint positive decision on the part of the USA and Europeans," he said.

comments on nighttime attack: Russian terrorists understand only language of forc

According to the head of the Ukrainian state, from this amount, as of today, only a small part has arrived: "I cannot equip brigades, reserves, to simply replace the brigades that are standing, ensuring normal rotation."

According to the president, the enemy is also well aware of these issues, exploiting them by stretching the front.

At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that it is necessary to explore ways out of the situation every day and think about mobilizing and training reserves.

The head of state emphasized that the total amount allocated by the U.S. Congress is indeed large, and that with these funds "it is possible to staff brigades simply and quickly."

However, Zelensky believes it is the pace that "Western partners constantly lack." In his opinion, it can be due to various reasons, including bureaucracy.

"They and I have completely different attitudes toward time. Every minute can take people's lives, so we want weapons to be delivered faster. It's just that the cost is more painful for us than for partner countries, because no one dies in their families. And thank God! But that's the point. You don't know what war is until it comes to your house, to your street," Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in early April, U.S. Congress passed the national security supplemental that was immediately signed by President Joe Biden, providing for over $60 billion in support of Ukraine. Subsequently, the Pentagon announced the allocation of a $1 billion presidential drawdown package.

Photo: President's Office