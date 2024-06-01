Russian Artillery, Drones Hit Industrial Facility, Power Lines In Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian artillery shelled the Nikopol district five times on Friday, while strike drones were deployed three times. An industrial enterprise and power lines sustained damage but no casualties were reported.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform saw.

"In one day, there came five artillery barrages and three kamikaze drone strikes across the Nikopol district. An industrial enterprise and power lines were damaged. There were no casualties," Lysak's post says.

He noted that the enemy was attacking Nikopol itself, as well as the Myriv, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets communities.

According to the latest update, a car and a house also suffered damage in this morning's shelling. A private enterprise was affected.

As reported, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down a Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk region.