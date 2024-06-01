Zelensky Discusses With U.S. Lawmakers Further Military Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Singapore with the bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee.

This was reported by the President's Office , Ukrinform saw.

The parties discussed key directions of further military assistance to Ukraine, including strengthening its air defense with additional systems and missiles to them.

As noted, the U.S. delegation was led by Committee Chairman Mike McCaul.

Committee co-chair Gregory Meeks, as well as Reps. Yong Kim, Joe Wilson, and Joe Courtney also participated in the meeting.

Zelensky briefed his counterparts on the latest frontline developments.

Separately, the parties noted the importance of allowing Ukraine to use American weapons to hit military targets inside Russia, in the areas bordering war-torn Kharkiv region.

The head of state also raised the issue of further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia and noted the role Congress plays in shaping the legal framework for the use of frozen Russian sovereign assets for Ukraine's urgent needs.

"We'd like to thank the United States of America, Congress, both parties for the important decisions that have been made. This is a very important support package indeed. It will help strengthen our Army on the battlefield," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky arrived in Singapore to take part in the Shangri-La Dialogue conference.