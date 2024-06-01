Palestinian Leadership Renews Obligations For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 1 (KUNA) -- Palestinian leadership renewed on Saturday the obligations to stop Israeli occupation's aggression on Gaza and all the occupied Palestinian lands and reach a permanent ceasefire.

The Palestinian leadership stressed in a statement that the must retreat their forces from Gaza and reopen the borders in accordance with all signed agreements including the 2005 Agreement on Movement and Access.

The statement "forbade" the further displacement of Palestinians and guaranteed shelter, essential medical and nutritional aid, and their safe return to their homes.

Peace and stability will be achieved through a political solution bound by international law, built on the Arab initiative for peace to end the apartheid state and establish the independent State of Palestine as drawn in the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, the statement continued.

The Palestinian leadership expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the countries that recently officially recognized Palestine, and the countries that took a stand beside Palestine and assisted in any way they can. (end)

