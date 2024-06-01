NNA: Israeli Occupation's Assault On S. Lebanon Injures 7

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Seven people were injured in an Israeli Occupation air strike against the town of Seddiqine, southern Lebanon, reported a media source on Saturday.
According to the National News Agency (NNA), the Israeli occupation's air force also launched several attacks against targets throughout the southern region of Lebanon, resulting in varying degrees of damage and casualties.
The Lebanese resistance forces and the Israeli occupation's drones and air force had been at it since Friday launching tit-for-tat assaults.
Since October 2023, southern Lebanon became a theater of military operations pitting the Israeli occupation against the resistance forces. The current predicament was ignited in the aftermath of the "Al-Aqsa flood" in the Gaza Strip. (end)
