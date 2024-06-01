Significant Rise In Temperature, Hot, Dry Daylight Hours Expected As Of Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Sunday will rise significantly in contrast to the mild weather that the Kingdom is experiencing these days, said Director of the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), Raed Al Khattab.Al Khattab explained that a hot and dry air mass, pushed from the Arabian Peninsula due to the effect of a surface thermal depression starting Sunday, leading to an increase in temperatures in all regions of the Kingdom, and the effect of this mass is accompanied by dry southeast winds.The weather is expected to be hot in most regions for several days, and the maximum temperatures with the peak of the impact of the hot air mass on Monday, to record above their rates by about (6-8) degrees, while the maximum expected temperatures in Amman to reach around 39 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius in the mountains, and 40 degrees Celsius in the Badia, Jordan Valley and Aqaba.Analyses of global numerical models for the summer of 2024 indicate that the summer of this year will be hot and dry with long hours of daylight and a probability of exceeding 70 percent during the summer months, June, July, and August, which requires taking precautions to against the sun, especially during peak hours.