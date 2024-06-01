PM Attends University Of Jordan's Honorary Professors Forum, 3Rd Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Raed Dweik, Head of the Department of Pulmonology at the Cleveland Clinic, delivered a speech on behalf of the members of the Honorary Professors Forum, in which he expressed his thanks to the University of Jordan for this initiative, which would provide an opportunity to share experiences and exchange between academics and academic institutions and raise the level of education and scientific research.About 60 scientists from the world's most prestigious universities participated in this event, who were awarded the title of honorary professor for their outstanding and distinguished contributions in their academic or research fields, which constituted a historical turning point for the University of Jordan, given its great importance on many academic, research, technological and social levels.The university aims to establish a scientific platform for the exchange of experiences, knowledge and ideas between scientists from different fields, disciplines, countries and cultures; an exchange that can lead to new discoveries and promote common scientific understanding, in an effort to encourage entrepreneurship and industrial participation and explore the benefits and challenges of forming partnerships between higher education institutions and industry, including opportunities for research cooperation, training programs and technology transfer initiatives.The UJ hopes that the forum will serve as a catalyst to support collaboration efforts by providing opportunities to build international cooperation in joint research projects, contributing to overcoming global and new challenges in higher education, discussing innovation in teaching and learning methods, and the role of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in shaping the future of higher education and building the skills and leadership competencies of current and aspiring educational leaders.