PM Attends University Of Jordan's Honorary Professors Forum, 2Nd Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Natheer Obeidat, President of the University of Jordan, said that universities are no longer able to keep up with reality, so it was necessary for them to reconsider their programs so that students do not get lost between their knowledge tools and what employers want, as they have lost some of their patience and are waiting for universities to produce tools ready to work immediately, and we do not blame them for that.Obeidat emphasized that the world has changed and is witnessing geopolitical fluctuations that are no longer understandable in many situations and locations, where killing, destruction, and starvation sometimes entered the list of permissible activities as long as they served the goals.Obeidat added that the University of Jordan today puts its programs on the table to turn their pages, and for this, it held the first forum for honorary professors to share their ideas and experiences, so that our programs are able to reshape the student to be a human being and a worker capable of creativity, innovation, and production.Obeidat called on university professors and school teachers to change in order to remain effective and able to survive, pointing out that in order to meet the challenges of the future, the university implemented the largest secondment program in its history, and prepared its infrastructure through an ambitious program to modernize its halls to become smart and able to keep pace with change.Obeidat commended the continuous support of the Prime Ministry and members of the government for the University of Jordan, expressing his thanks and gratitude for supporting the UJ's march and drive its development, as they have played a prominent role in taking difficult situations, drawing strength and determination from His Majesty the King and his Crown Prince.He pointed out that the university could not but strive to summarize a history of the patience of Jordanians and their passion for science and knowledge, and Al Hussein's belief that an educated and belonging human being is the best thing we have, describing it as a dream that became a reality, an impregnable Jordanian fortress, and its name has become known globally as one of the best universities as confirmed by all five international rankings.Obeidat expressed his pride in the meeting of beauty, science and thought with the people of politics, adding that beauty is represented by the colors and smell of the university's campus and memories of its students and graduates, and majesty is represented by the people of science and thought, pointing out the importance of the role and presence of the honorary professors.