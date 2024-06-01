Welcome To The 9Th Thailand 420 Festival: A Celebration Of Unity And New Experiences With OG Distribution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OG at Highland 420 Event

Bangkok's 9th annual 420 event

Highland at JJ Mall Bangkok

OG Distribution is excited to be part of the epic 420 Highland Festival, and is offering the chance to win free tickets.

WATTHANA, BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated 9th Thailand 420 Festival is back and better than ever! This year, the festival will take place on June 8th and 9th, 2024 at JJ Mall, Chatuchak, 6th floor, from 4:00 PM to midnight. Organized by Highland, the festival promises to be a celebration of unity and new experiences in a familiar atmosphere.Since its inception, the Thailand 420 Festival has been a platform for cannabis enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the culture and community. This year, the festival falls on the 2nd anniversary of legalization in Thailand, making it even more special. Attendees can expect a vibrant sky-high ambiance with both indoor and outdoor activities, including live music, art installations, food vendors, and more. With over a hundred brands represented."We are thrilled to announce the 9th Thailand 420 Festival and invite everyone to join us for a weekend of fun and celebration," said the organizers of Highland. " We have a fantastic lineup of activities planned, and we can't wait to see everyone come together to celebrate the culture and community of cannabis."OG Distribution is excited to be part of the epic 420 Highland Festival, and is offering the chance to win free tickets to customers who visit and make a purchase at one of their participating stores between the 25th of May and the 4th of June.Prepare for a impressive selection of top-shelf cannabis as well as stylish hats and T-shirts from OG Distribution who's booth will be located at B1.As the official StashPro distributor, OG Distribution will be showcasing their best-selling items, they will also be showing off some of their award-winning apparel, including 420 jerseys and Rise & Grind T-shirts (exclusively launching in white for the festival), as well as hats and crop tops.The Thailand 420 Highland Festival is not just a celebration but also a platform to educate and raise awareness about the benefits of cannabis. The festival is open to all people over the age of 20.Join the OG Distribution Crew at the 420 Highland Festival this year.

Patchawan Piyamavadee (Natalie)

OG Canna Company

+66 80 005 5275

email us here