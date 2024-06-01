Shanghai Taste Announces Grand Opening Of Second Las Vegas Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chef Jimmy Li, ShangHai Taste

Shanghai Taste opens its second location on June 8 at 11 AM. Join the ribbon-cutting, entertainment, and food. Hosted by Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce

- Chef Jimmy LiLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shanghai Taste, a well-loved destination for Chinese cuisine in Las Vegas, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its second location on Saturday, June 8 at 11 AM. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony , live entertainment, and an array of delicious food.Co-hosted by the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce , the grand opening highlights Shanghai Taste's commitment to the local community. A representative from the State Legislature will also be present to award a proclamation recognizing Shanghai Taste's dedication to serving and supporting the Las Vegas community.Shanghai Taste, known for its authentic Shanghainese dishes, has become a favorite among locals and visitors alike. The new location aims to provide the same high-quality dining experience, featuring specialties such as Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings) and Sheng Jian Bao (pan-fried soup dumplings), all under the culinary direction of James Beard-nominated Chef Jimmy Li.The grand opening event will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by live entertainment and opportunities for guests to sample some of the restaurant's signature dishes. The event is open to the public, offering a chance for the community to come together and celebrate the expansion of Shanghai Taste.About Shanghai TasteFounded in 2019, Shanghai Taste is an authentic Shanghainese restaurant specializing in traditional dishes such as Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings) and Sheng Jian Bao (pan-fried soup dumplings). Under the culinary direction of James Beard-nominated Chef Jimmy Li, Shanghai Taste has garnered a loyal following for its dedication to authentic flavors and high-quality ingredients.

Making XLB