Tripura Cong Chief Rejects Exit Poll Findings, Pins Hope On Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, June 1 (IANS) Tripura President Asish Kumar Saha said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will yield better dividends for the party in the Lok Sabha election results on June 4 as opposed to the projections made by different Exit on Saturday.

Rejecting the Exit Poll predictions for the Lok Sabha elections, Saha has claimed that his party would perform better both in northeastern states and across the country.

He said that Rahul Gandhi began his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur on January 14 highlighting five 'guarantees' (Nyay) and visited most of the northeastern states evoking a positive impact among the people.

"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has also stirred the minds of the people across the country and accordingly the Congress would get a better outcome in the Lok Sabha polls," Saha told the media here.

The Tripura Congress President said that after the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge already said that the INDIA bloc would win more than 295 seats.

"Since the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA bloc has been getting very positive responses from the voters and after Saturday's last phase of polling, it is now certain that the INDIA bloc would form the government at the Centre after June 4," said Saha, who is also contesting in the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat as INDIA bloc nominee against BJP candidate and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The Congress leader, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee, claimed that his party would perform much better than the 2019 Parliamentary polls.

Tripura CPI-M leaders refused to make any comment on the Exit Poll predictions.