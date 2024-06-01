Haute Vue Launches New Blog Of Things To Do On The French Riviera

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Haute Vue, a luxury villa in Montauroux, Provence, is delighted to announce the launch of a new Blog to assist english-speaking tourists with things to do on the French Riviera – featuring local events & festivals, suggested day-trips, sporting & leisure activities, and famous local landmarks and sight-seeing highlights.



Articles on Little Pieces of Light can be filtered by the departments that comprise the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur Region, by the theme or date (of an event), or by the type or location (of an activity). It is the perfect aid for trip-planning on the French Riviera; including how to get the venue and details of any performers.



“At Haute Vue, we are always striving to help our guests get the best out of their trip,” said Mr. David Viney, manager of Haute Vue.“This includes 'members-only' special offers, recommendations on local restaurants, discounts with local businesses, and news on upcoming local events. Our blog is a natural extension of what we do and opens up that information to a broader audience”.



About Haute Vue:



Haute Vue is a pet friendly holiday home with panoramic views, just four minutes walk from the centre of Montauroux; one of the most beautiful of the 'perched villages' of the Pays de Fayence. With private infinity pool, super-fast WiFi and modern air-conditioning, this large luxury villa sleeps 10/12 in 5/6 bedrooms.



Available to book on all the leading OTAs - including Booking, AirBnB, and VRBO - the property also features in the Plum Guide and on Stay One, covering the top 1-2% of rental properties in the area. The best prices (saving 10% or more) are always available by booking direct, using our secure Lodgify booking engine and encrypted Stripe payment gateway.

MENAFN01062024003734003177ID1108284222