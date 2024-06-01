Qatar Charity Sends Food, Medical Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has sent food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip through its office in Jordan, in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO). This aid is expected to help tens of thousands of people.

Qatar Ambassador to Jordan HE Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani and General Supervisor of Qatar Charity's office in Jordan Saleh Al Marri participated in the launch of Qatar Charity's campaign to send food parcels to the Gaza Strip in cooperation with JHCO. This continued for four days.

The Qatari aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, through Qatar Charity, included 10,000 food parcels that are expected to benefit approximately 50,000 beneficiaries. The parcels contain basic foodstuffs that are sufficient for one family for a whole month.

During the launch of the campaign, HE Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani emphasised the importance of providing aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, noting that "it is a humanitarian duty that we always carry out through constant coordination with our brothers in Jordan." He pointed to the importance of the efforts provided by Qatari humanitarian organisations in Jordan, which aim to serve the mutual interests of Jordan and Qatar.

General Supervisor of Qatar Charity's office in Jordan Saleh Al Marri participated in sending medicines and medical supplies to Gaza. This aid provided by Qatar Charity, in collaboration with JHCO, included 15 tons of medicines and medical supplies.

Al Marri stated that after sending three trucks of medical aid, the office will continue to deliver assistance to needy and financially struggling families and sponsor orphans in Jordan, thanking the donors in Qatar.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity has been providing aid to Gaza since October. It has provided 1,000 tons of aid through 95 planes. The emergency relief project also included over 640,000 meals, 840 tons of food, and 150 tons of tents, shelter supplies, and clothing.



