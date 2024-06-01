Defence Minister Attends Shangri-La Dialogue Highlights Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah took part in the opening session of the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue currently being held in Singapore under the theme "Cross-Regional Security Order Challenges".

HE al-Attiyah delivered a speech addressing Qatar's approach to facing regional challenges, and its keenness to support and respect international treaties and agreements, in addition to Qatar's unwavering call for dialogue and peace. He also touched on the role of the International Court of Justice regarding the ongoing war on Gaza, and stressed that Qatar seizes every opportunity to affirm its position on the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people.

The 21st Shangri-La Dialogue is attended by 45 countries and 49 representatives at the ministerial level. The Shangri-La Dialogue is an annual event organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Singapore, with the participation of prime ministers, defence ministers, senior military leaders, and defence and security policy makers from various countries of the world.

