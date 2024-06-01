'Smarter Than Mumbaikars': Viral Video Shows Dog Travelling In Mumbai Local, Leaves Internet Amused (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A featuring a stray dog travelling in a local train in Mumbai has captured the hearts of netizens while simultaneously sparking outrage over the behaviour of a passenger. The footage shows the dog calmly travelling on the train, despite being shouted at and nudged by a passenger trying to force it off the moving train. The dog, demonstrating remarkable composure, waited until the train came to a complete stop before disembarking, earning widespread admiration for its behaviour.

The video, which has been widely shared on social platforms, has elicited a flood of responses. Many users have praised the dog for its 'decent' behaviour, contrasting it with the actions of the shouting passenger.

One Reddit user remarked, "One dog has manners to get down only after the train stops," highlighting the canine's patience and intelligence. Another comment noted,“That dog is smarter than many Mumbaikars,” emphasizing the dog's cautious and sensible approach to the situation.

The incident has also sparked a discussion on how this video could be used to promote safety awareness among Mumbai's train passengers.

A Reddit user suggested,“Mumbai locals should use this video as an ad to tell people not to get off running trains.” This idea has resonated with many, who see the dog's behaviour as a perfect example to follow.

Adding a personal touch to the discussion, one user shared a fond memory of encountering the same dog on a previous train journey.“Man I saw this video and got so excited because I instantly recognized the doggo from when it had boarded a train I was once on. I spent a good 10 minutes finding the video of the doggo (it was way back in October), only to realize you can't attach videos in the comments. Anyway, that was probably the happiest train ride," the user reminisced.

The reactions were not all positive towards the human passengers involved. The rude behaviour of the passenger who attempted to force the dog off the train was met with criticism.“Licking lips, yawning, and showing teeth. Dude was lucky that the station arrived before the dog lost it," commented one user, noting the stress signals displayed by the dog under duress.

Another user humourously noted the existence of other train-riding dogs in Mumbai, saying,“It's one of those dogs who travel by train. There's one dog who is a proper Mumbaikar. He jumps when the train is in motion."

The incident has opened up a broader conversation about the interactions between humans and animals in urban settings, and the ways in which animals, often seen as strays, exhibit behaviours that can sometimes surpass those of people in terms of safety and patience. The viral video stands as a testament to the unexpected lessons animals can teach us and the importance of treating all living beings with kindness and respect.