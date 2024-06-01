Bengaluru: Whitefield Residents Cry For Help Over Increasing Menace Of Young PG Tenants' Night Chaos (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The peaceful neighbourhoods of Bengaluru's Whitefield are under siege by the unruly behaviour of tenants in unauthorized Paying Guest (PG) accommodations. Residents in areas like Prashant Layout, White Rose Layout, D'Silva Layout, and Upkar Layout are facing sleepless nights and constant disturbances from the young men and women living in these PGs.

Despite the late hour, groups of young people are often found making noise and behaving rudely, causing headaches for long-time residents. This issue has become particularly severe in areas close to these PG accommodations, where parking spots are scarce and the influx of tenants is overwhelming.

The problem extends to the roads around these areas, where nightfall brings more chaos. After a long day at work, residents find their peace shattered by young people drinking, smoking, and hosting noisy birthday parties on the streets. In one incident, a cake was cut right in front of a neighbouring house, leading to commotion and embarrassment for the families nearby.

Complaints have been made to the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner, but so far, no effective action has been taken. Frustrated residents have even taken to social media, lodging complaints through Platform X, demanding an immediate solution to the problem.

What's the plight?

The residents describe Whitefield as turning into a "PG Slum," with thousands of young men and women renting these unauthorized accommodations. The lack of regulation has led to a surge in illegal shops and restaurants, further exacerbating the problem.

Even the usually quiet Athashri Road, known for its elderly home, has not been spared. Tenants from nearby PGs gather there at night, playing games, talking loudly, and celebrating birthdays, leaving the elderly residents with no peace.

Despite a report by Bangalore Mirror in May 2023 highlighting the issue, little has changed. For a brief period, patrols by the Whitefield Police Station increased, and actions were taken against the squatters. However, the situation quickly reverted to its chaotic state. Residents are desperate for a solution, as the constant disturbances are affecting their quality of life. They continue to voice their concerns, hoping that the authorities will take decisive action to restore peace to their neighbourhoods.

