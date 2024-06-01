Tamil Nadu: PM Modi Ends 45-Hour Meditation At Vivekananda Rock Memorial; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday (June 1) concluded his 45-hour meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari. PM Modi's spiritual visit to Kanniyakumari coincides with the conclusion of polling for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi spent his meditation period at the Dhyan Mandapam, the site where the revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision of 'Bharat Mata'. His visit to the southernmost tip of India, where the Eastern and Western coastlines converge and the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea meet, is seen as a symbolic gesture of national unity.

However, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dismissed PM Modi's spiritual activity as a publicity stunt. "Modi ji isn't doing any meditation, only photo shoots are happening. Once the photo shoot ends, they will come back," Yadav said.

PM Modi arrived at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Thursday, following the conclusion of his election campaign in Punjab's Hoshiarpur for the final phase of the general elections scheduled for June 1. The Prime Minister is known for undertaking spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.

Over the course of 75 days, PM Modi held around 206 election campaign events, including rallies and roadshows, and participated in approximately 80 interviews with various news and media platforms.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases, beginning on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.