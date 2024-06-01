Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Mocks Congress’ Decision To Boycott Exit Poll Discussions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at the party's decision to abstain from participating in discussions regarding exit polls, labelling it as a tacit acknowledgement of defeat. The Congress announcement came ahead of the post-election television set to be unveiled at 6:30 pm, following the conclusion of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha on Saturday, June 1.

As the nation eagerly awaits the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be disclosed on June 4, parties engage in various pre-results activities. Among these, the BJP's satirical remark on Congress' stance toward exit polls has sparked attention.

The Election Commission had instructed news channels to refrain from releasing post-poll results until 6 pm on June 1, the day marking the culmination of voting across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. Simultaneously, post-election polls for the Legislative Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim states will also be unveiled.

In a move that surprised many, the Congress party declared its decision to abstain from participating in debates revolving around exit poll surveys. Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson and president of the media department, expressed the party's rationale via a tweet on Friday. Khera emphasized that the voters have cast their ballots, and their verdict will be evident on June 4. He reiterated that there's no need to engage in speculative discussions merely for television ratings (TRP). However, he assured that the party would willingly engage in discussions after the announcement of election results.

In response to Congress' stance, the BJP responded with sarcasm, suggesting that the Congress's refusal to partake in exit poll discussions reflects an acceptance of their impending defeat.