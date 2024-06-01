Sabeer Nelli Announces Major Product Line Expansion At Zil Money Corporation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zil Money Corporation nears 1 million customers with major expansion plans and new partnerships.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sabeer Nelli, the CEO and founder of Zil Money Corporation, a leading company, has announced significant expansion plans for its product line as it nears 1 million customers. The new product line will include cutting-edge financial tools designed to meet the evolving needs of both businesses and individuals.

Zil Money Corporation 's journey towards its first one million registered users has been accelerated by its latest strategic partnerships with leading fintech companies and membership in the Visa Fast Track Program. These collaborations will enhance the company's product capabilities and introduce innovative features that will streamline financial operations for its customers. Zil Money also aims to expedite the development and delivery of new payment solutions, providing customers with faster, more secure, and seamless financial services.

"We are incredibly excited about the future of Zil Money as we expand our product line and forge new partnerships," said Sabeer. "Reaching 1 million customers will be a significant milestone, and it inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the fintech industry. We are exploring new opportunities with our partners and customers that will redefine financial management and services."

Since its inception, Zil Money has introduced several new features and services aimed at streamlining financial transactions for businesses. The platform's affordable check mailing service, starting at $1.25 for First Class Check Mailing and extending to $34.99 for Express Mail USPS, offers small and medium-sized businesses cost-effective and secure payment solutions. Additionally, Zil Money's updates include a bulk payment feature, allowing businesses to make payments from various sources such as wallets, bank accounts, and credit cards using ACH, wire transfer, virtual card, or check mail.

The payment SaaS platform's group checks feature further simplifies the payment process by enabling the issuance of multiple checks simultaneously to multiple payees. Moreover, Zil Money has enhanced its check templates, offering customizable designs for business, personal, payroll, and premium checks, which can be printed on blank check stock or plain white paper.

The introduction of Zil Money's white-label service provides businesses with a seamless and customized payment experience. It incorporates various methods like ACH, check, wire, payment links, and more while enhancing brand identity and customer trust. Sabeer has emphasized that these updates are designed to help businesses improve transaction processing, streamline operations, and reduce processing time and administrative burden, giving them a competitive edge in the market.

Media Contact: Tahir Haneef

Zil Money Corp.

+1 408-222-8012

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram