VISIONARY DIRECTOR JONATHAN BAKER ANNOUNCES FINAL FILM“ICON” AND SETS PRODUCTION FOR 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Faye Dunaway, Harvey Keitel, Andrew McCarthy, and Jonathan Baker from "Fate The Movie"

Baker's“Fate” Wraps Production and Seeks Domestic Distribution

- Academy Award-winner Faye DunawayLOS ANGELES, CA, US, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Baker Entertainment Group, a film development and production company rooted in the tradition of classic romance by visionary filmmaker Jonathan Baker , announced today it has wrapped production on“Fate” and is looking ahead to its next and final film. Baker's next project“ICON” will be his final act as he sets sail on his directorial career in Hollywood.”ICON” is about a soul that moves through a hundred years until it reaches its destiny as a rock star, using one family's saga through immigration and musical history as its backdrop.“ICON” will head into production in 2025."I've waited my entire life to share this story," said Jonathan Baker. "This narrative of ICON is crucial to America, highlighting the significance of immigration and how it shaped our nation. Our past is integral to our identity. A film like ICON is truly unique; it blends a historical perspective with a musical lens like never before."Baker envisions a star-studded ensemble cast coming together to create what he calls“a musical masterpiece” for“ICON”.Production on Baker's last film“Fate” has wrapped, featuring an all star cast that includes Academy Award-winning actor Faye Dunaway (“Bonnie & Clyde”,“Chinatown”), Academy Award-nominee Harvey Keitel (“Bugsy”,“Taxi Driver”), Actor, Director, Writer, Andrew McCarthy (“The Blacklist,”“Orange is the New Black”,“Brats”), Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”), Mena Suvari (“Grace and Grit”), Cheech Marin (“From Dusk Till Dawn”), and Janet Montgomery (“Black Swan”,“Black Mirror”).“The magic of the film is that everyone is not what they appear to be”, said Academy Award-winner Faye Dunaway.Jonathan Baker spent two years crafting the cast of“Fate” by hiring against type for each role.“Fate” and“ICON” are both co-written by Michael Buhlman and Jonathan Baker.“Fate” is currently looking for a domestic distributor who believes in theatrical releases. Highland Film Group is handling international sales which kicked off at this year's Cannes Film Festival.For more information, please visit .

Jenny Bloom

Jive PR + Digital

email us here