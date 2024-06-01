Tata Nexon EV: 5 Reasons You Should Buy This Electric Car

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tata Motors gave it a complete revamp of the exterior design with a facelift launch. The EV draws design inspiration from the Curvv concept, a forthcoming Tata SUV. Here are 5 reasons why you should buy Tata Nexon EV.

1. External Design :

The electric automobile has a stylish appearance. With the unveiling of the facelift, Tata Motors completely redesigned the appearance. The EV's design is influenced by the upcoming Tata SUV concept, Curvv.

With an LED split-headlamp configuration with DRLs above and the primary headlamp cluster below, combined with a more angular bumper with an air curtain around the corners, the front is entirely new and has an aggressive appearance.

At the back, an LED light bar merges into the new tail-lamps on either side, giving the fresh and new look to the revised tailgate, while the side profile is near-identical to the pre-facelift model, except the new set of alloys.



2. Interior Design :

As soon as you step into the Nexon EV's cockpit, the two enormous screens-the infotainment and instrument cluster-and the stylish steering catch your eye. Both panels have excellent touch sensitivity and great resolution.

The quality of the colours, patterns, and textures of the inside is impressive. It has dual steering spokes with an illuminated emblem in the middle. The cabin's gloss black components provide a good appearance.

3. Full of features:

It has a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as a 10.25-inch highly configurable digital instrument cluster that allows you to select multiple layouts.

A nine-speaker JBL sound system, cruise control, automatic air conditioning, heated front seats, wireless phone charging, a sunroof, and other features are all standard on the Tata Nexon EV. Additionally, it has V2V and V2L features.

All-wheel disc brakes, ESC, hill hold and descent control, six airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 360-degree camera are included, while some features are exclusive to higher variations.

4. Driving Range:

The device has a stated range of up to 325 km for the 30 kWh and 40.5 kWh battery pack configurations, respectively. In practical terms, the bigger battery pack has a range of around 380 kilometres, while the smaller battery pack has a range of about 270 km.



5. Driving feel:



It feels robust and composed on rocky terrain and rides and handles more elegantly, but at slower speeds, with a firmer ride. Good high-speed stability is achieved, and as you accelerate, the ride becomes more comfortable. Driving an electric automobile is enjoyable and it has good cornering grip.

