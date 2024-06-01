Wife Of Vietnamese Ambassador To Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong Reported Missing In Islamabad, Search Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a concerning turn of events, the wife of Vietnam's ambassador to Pakistan, Nguyen Tien Phong, has been reported missing in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Saturday, according to a report in MM News . The alarm was raised when she failed to return home after a morning walk, prompting authorities to launch a search operation.

According to the report quoting sources, the ambassador's wife was officially reported missing via a phone call to Helpline 15. The Margala Police Station swiftly initiated efforts to locate her, concentrating on areas within their jurisdiction, including the popular tourist and hiking destination, Margala Hills.

The ambassador himself reached out to authorities, expressing his worry over his wife's disappearance. He revealed that she had left for a walk at 11:00 am but had not returned home, and her mobile phone was switched off, compounding concerns for her safety.

In response to the gravity of the situation, Islamabad police have reportedly escalated their search efforts. The Superintendent of Police (SP) is personally overseeing the investigation, emphasizing the urgency of finding the missing woman and ensuring her safe return to her family, according to the report.

As the search intensifies, authorities are urging anyone with information about the ambassador's wife's whereabouts to come forward. "The Vietnamese embassy and Pakistani authorities are collaborating closely to resolve this alarming situation swiftly," the report added.