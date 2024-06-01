'You Will Be Killed Just Like Neha & Anjali': Hubballi's Rotary School HM Gets Death Threat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A disturbing event unfolded in Hubballi, Karnataka, as the headmistress of Rotary School, Deepa Hongalmath, received a threatening letter. The letter, delivered by the postman on May 28, contained alarming messages aimed at Deepa, stating that she would suffer the same fate as Neha and Anjali, who were reportedly killed just days before.

The recipient of the letter, Deepa Adavimath, immediately reported the matter to the Keshwapur station, expressing her concern and seeking intervention from the authorities. The threatening nature of the letter has left Deepa and the school community shaken.

Nahe Hiremath's murder:

Neha Hiremath, a 23-year-old first-year MCA student, was brutally murdered on April 18 at BVB College Campus in Karnataka's Hubli. Reports indicate that Fayaz Khondunaik, a former student of the same college, attacked Neha, stabbing her multiple times including in her neck and stomach. Both the attacker and the victim were subsequently rushed to a local hospital, where Neha was pronounced dead. The motive behind the murder, as claimed by Neha's father, is rooted in what he alleges to be a case of 'love jihad' – a term used by some to describe relationships used to coerce Hindu women into converting to Islam.

Anjali Ambiger's murder:

A young woman named Anjali Ambigera (20) was brutally stabbed to death in her own home in Veerapura. The assailant, identified as Girish Sawant, reportedly entered her residence and attacked her with a knife on May 15, 2024.



According to reports, Girish had earlier threatened Anjali to accompany him to Mysore. The situation escalated when Anjali resisted his advances, leading to the fatal attack this morning. Girish Sawant, known to be involved in various criminal activities including thefts and bike thefts, is currently on the run after committing this heinous crime.