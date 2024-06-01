Want A Girlfriend On Rent? Weekend Getaway To Bike Date, Delhi Girl Shares Her Service Charges On Instagram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A girl has made an offer to singles who wish to go on a date. She made the offer on social media, stating she is ready to hire as a girlfriend. The youngster also included a rate card in her Instagram video, which is already popular on social media.

We've heard of houses, vehicles, offices, and furniture being offered for rent, but now there's an opportunity to rent a girlfriend. The youngster Divya has offered programmes ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000.

Divya created an Instagram clip and shared it on her social accounts. The has immediately become popular on social media, and people are responding to it. Divya adds that if you are single and want to date a female, she is willing to go; all you have to do is pay the rent.



Who is the girl?

She has also specified the cost for each sort of occasion, ranging from a typical coffee date to weekend trips. The girl is from Delhi, and the Instagram account is called divya_giri__. The girl has more than 11,000 Instagram followers. Her bio reads, "South Delhi. Strict Vegetarian. Steal me before AI does."

The woman shared the rate card on social media, saying, "Rent me for a day and let's create some amazing memories together!

Chill Coffee Date: Rs 1500

Normal Date (Dinner & Movie): Rs 2000

Meeting with Family: Rs 3000

Event Companion: Rs 3500

Bike Date (holding hands and all): Rs 4000

Public Post About Our Date: Rs 6000,

Exclusive Add-Ons:

Adventure Day (Hiking, Kayaking, etc.): Rs 5000

Cooking Together at Home: Rs 3500

Shopping Spree: Rs 4500 Weekend Getaway (2 Days): Rs 10,000

The viral Instagram film has received over 15,000 likes, and users are reacting to it by bashing the girl who posted the rate card on social media. One user asked, "How much will you charge your father to become a good unmarried child?"



Another user said, "For cooking date,will you buy cooking stuffs??" One of the users also commented on objectifying women, the user said, "Waah apna hi rate list...then say Dont Objectify women...what a load of crap!"