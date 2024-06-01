Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: PM Modi To Score Hat-Trick As BJP-Led NDA Predicted To Win Over 350 Seats

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The final seventh phase of Lok Sabha election concluded on Saturday (June 1) with in 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory. With this, the attention has now turned to exit polls, which predict whether the ruling National Alliance (NDA) or the Congress-led opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc will form the next government.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had prohibited news channels from publishing exit poll results until 6 pm on June 1, the final day of voting.







Lok Sabha elections 2024 Exit Polls: PMARQ predicts landslide victory for NDA with 69 seats in UP

PMARQ has predicted the NDA will win 359 seats, the INDIA bloc 154 seats, and other parties 30 seats. ABP C Voter has a similar forecast, with the NDA at 359 seats, the INDIA bloc at 154 seats, and others at 30 seats. D.Dynamics suggested the NDA will secure 371 seats, the INDIA bloc 125 seats, and others 47 seats. News Nation predicts a range for the NDA between 342-378 seats, the INDIA bloc between 153-169 seats, and others between 21-23 seats.

Tamil Nadu: PM Modi ends 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial; check details

What are Exit Polls?

An exit poll is a post-election survey, similar to an opinion poll conducted before elections. In an exit poll, voters are asked who they cast their ballots for as they leave the polling station. In contrast, opinion polls gauge voters' intentions prior to voting.

Lok Sabha elections 2024:



The election began with the first round of voting on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre, aiming for a third straight single-party majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, is contesting this seat for the third consecutive election. Modi's main challenger is Ajay Rai, the Congress party's state unit chief, who finished third in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.

15 extreme weather events in three months: Delhi's rough start to 2024

Voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections 2024:

The various phases of the Lok Sabha elections saw differing voter turnouts. The first phase recorded a turnout of 66.14%, the second phase 66.71%, the third phase 65.68%, the fourth phase 69.16%, the fifth phase 62.2%, the sixth phase 61.98% and the seventh phase recorded 59.06%.