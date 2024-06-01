Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Sleep Sweep For BJP In Rajasthan Predicted

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajasthan, a crucial state in the landscape, holds significance for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to replicate its success from 2019 when it secured 24 out of the 25 seats, with its ally RLP clinching one seat. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP-led NDA, won all the 25 seats in Rajasthan.



Lok Sabha 2024: Exit

Jan ki Baat

BJP: 21-23

INC: 4-2

Axis My India

BJP: 16-19

INC: 5-7

Others: 1-2

India TV-CNX

BJP: 21-23

INC: 2-4

Polstrat:

BJP: 19

INC: 5

Other: 1

Matrize

BJP: 22 -24

INC: 0-3

Others: 0-1





Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seat division

While the BJP has fielded its candidates on all the 25 seats in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has announced names for only 22 seats and has an understanding with its INDIA bloc ally CPI(M) in Sikar, RLP in Nagaur, and the newly-formed Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) in the tribal-dominated Banswara constituency. Eyeing a comeback in Rajasthan, Congress has fielded some prominent names like Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot to improve its performance in the state.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What happened in 2019?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 24 seats and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won 1 seat. The voter turnout was 67.9%. The largest winning margin was observed in the Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency, where BJP's Subhash Chandra Baheria defeated Congress party's former district president Rampal Sharma by a margin of 6,12,000 votes.

